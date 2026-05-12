San Antonio home sales eke out April increase

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Home sales in the San Antonio area were up 2% in April, compared to the same month in 2025, according to newly released figures from the San Antonio Board of Realtors (SABOR).

With a local inventory of homes for sale standing at a six-month supply, there are more choices for buyers and more strategic pricing by sellers.

“Buyers are benefiting from increased options and more balanced conditions, while sellers continue to see healthy activity across many segments of the market," said Ed Zapata, chair of the San Antonio Board of Realtors.

Pricing remained stable overall, with the median price at $307,000, unchanged from the previous year.

Meanwhile, 93% of homes sold close to their original list price, demonstrating continued pricing discipline among sellers.

Zapata said the local housing was booming during the COVID 19 pandemic and a couple of years that followed but has cooled since. Some potential buyers are sitting on the sidelines due to interest rates and concerns about overall economy.

He said two sectors of the local population seem to be driving the local housing market.

"A report just came out from the National Association of Realtors that the average age of first-time home buyers is 40," said Zapata. "So we are seeing the later generations being able to move in and out of the market, easier than younger generations."

He said military personnel being transferred to San Antonio also remains a health segment of homebuyers.

Some hesitancy to buy among younger generations may be reflected by an active residential home rental market, showing a 10% increase over last year, and an average rental price of $1,800.

"Existing homes remained the primary driver of overall sales activity, while builders continued offering incentives and pricing adjustments to attract buyers navigating affordability considerations and higher inventory levels," according to a news release from SABOR.

Statewide, home sales were up more than 6% in April and the median price for a home was $434,000, almost flat compared to last year.