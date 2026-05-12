A note from the CEO: San Antonio Report, TPR unite to strengthen local journalism

We have some exciting news to share. Starting July 1, Texas Public Radio and San Antonio Report will unite, sharing resources and capabilities to better serve you and the broader Texas community.

Texas Public Radio and San Antonio Report have a shared mission to serve our audiences with vital, community-informed journalism. Whether talking with community leaders, creating a voter guide, or attending a public information session, we gather and report the news with purpose.

Over the past several years, the media landscape has evolved significantly. Newsrooms are shrinking. The way audiences consume news is changing. And, as we saw last summer, federal funding for public media is gone.

With these challenges in mind, we recognized the need for a new path forward. After brainstorming how to leverage our strengths and continue delivering the credible, fact-based journalism you deserve, we came to the same conclusion: We are stronger together.

San Antonio needs robust local journalism now more than ever. As the seventh-largest city in the United States, and the largest Latino-majority city, we have an opportunity to bolster local reporting and better reflect the people and stories that shape our region.

Today, there are just 3.6 journalists in San Antonio for every 100,000 residents, ranking No. 1,794 nationally. That’s what brought us here. By joining forces, we’re building a more sustainable path forward, while following the lead of successful nonprofit newsrooms like CalMatters, Denverite and LAist.

As a united organization, our commitment to independent local journalism will not change. This effort will be a force multiplier, allowing us to reach new audiences and cover the San Antonio region with a greater breadth and depth than ever before.

Initially, we will continue to operate our own websites and channels while strategically sharing content across platforms. A long-term integration plan will guide our process over the coming years. In the meantime, we will continue to keep you updated on this effort through regular newsletters, announcements and posts on our social media channels.

Thank you for being a valued supporter of TPR. We are excited to invite you on this journey as we work together to build a stronger model for local news.