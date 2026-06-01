Spurs advancing to NBA Finals means more watch parties and post-win food giveaways

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Spurs fans can score some free treats from area businesses after the team wins games against the New York Knicks in the NBA Finals.

Game 1 is scheduled for 7:30 p.m. on Wednesday night at the Frost Bank Center. It will be televised or streamed on ABC.

A pep rally is planned at Tower Park at Hemisfair in downtown on Tuesday at 7 p.m. It will include free Taco Palenque tacos for the first 700 fans while supplies last. Special appearances and other giveaways are also planned.

Taco Palenque locations throughout the city will also give away free breakfast tacos after every Spurs win.

Official watch parties will continue at Spurs HQ, the Rock at La Cantera, for all Finals games. Attendance is limited and on a first-come, first-served basis.

You can read more about how to RSVP here. An RSVP dos does not guarantee entry, however.

The Frost Bank Center will continue to host free watch parties for all away games. Tickets are required, but also do not guarantee entry. Admission again will be first-come, first-served. Learn more here.

The Spurs pop up fan shop at Centro's La Zona location at 333 West Commerce downtown remains open during the finals too.

Participating Pluckers Wing Bar locations will stream games, and fans who wear Spurs gear can receive five free wings with the purchase of an adult entree.

La Panadería Bakery Café will offer 100 free mini conchas after each Spurs win.

Fischer's Neighborhood Market is offering free coffee to Spurs fans the morning after Spurs wins, from 6 a.m. to 9 a.m.

Spurs decorations will also be going up in Fiesta colors on River Walk bridges across downtown. The Go Spurs Go! banner remains up on the Frost Tower downtown.