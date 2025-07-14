Flood watch casts shadow over Kerr County as more rain falls

Sign up for TPR Today , Texas Public Radio's newsletter that brings our top stories to your inbox each morning.

Search and recovery teams in areas that were flooded when the Guadalupe River burst from its banks on July 4 struggled to continue their work on Monday as another wave of strong storms darkened the western and southwestern horizons.

Emergency management officials tried to work around the patchwork of flood watches and warnings — suspending work in some areas and resuming work in others — as one storm after another drenched different parts of Kerr County, sparking harrowing evacuation orders for an exhausted Hill County community.

A flood watch was in effect for the ravaged region until 9 p.m. Monday. That watch does not include Bexar County.

The National Weather Service (NWS) reported one to two inches of rain was possible to the west and north of the Alamo City, and as much as three to five inches could fall in isolated spots.

Forecasters explained that two mesoscale convection vortexes — one near Waco, and one near the Rio Grande — pulled in storm cells and placed them in circling patterns over the same areas, unleashing more dangerous floodwaters.

The one near Waco was not expected to influence the local weather pattern much more, but the one near the Rio Grande will hang on longer. Some drier weather is expected to begin after Tuesday night for much of the Hill Country and San Antonio.

NWS-San Antonio Map shows rainfall amounts since the Fourth of July

There is a 50-50 shot at more rain on Monday for the Kerrville area, where it does not take much rain to start flooding.

Flood warnings were posted until late Monday or early Tuesday for stretches of the Rio Grande and for the Guadalupe, Frio, Llano, Colorado, San Saba, and Devil's rivers as floodwaters continue to drain toward the Gulf of Mexico.

The search and recovery efforts across the Hill Country will at least benefit from milder temperatures. Highs in the 80s are in the forecast for Kerr County on Monday, compared to the 90s in San Antonio. Highs of 100 or more are not uncommon this time of year.

Showers could fall on rush hour traffic in San Antonio on Monday afternoon. At least one-third of the city could see rain Monday afternoon and Monday night.