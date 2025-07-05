Flood watches and warnings continue for Hill Country, San Antonio

Sign up for TPR Today , Texas Public Radio's newsletter that brings our top stories to your inbox each morning.

A flood warning has been issued for the Guadalupe River in New Braunfels, both above and below the Comal River, until late Saturday night. At 10 feet, the river causes moderate lowland flooding and closes several sections of River Road. Campers, autos and equipment along the river can be washed downstream.

The river is expected to rise above flood stage Saturday afternoon to a crest of 11.1 feet. It will then fall below flood stage by late Saturday night.

National Weather Service radar showed clusters of rain and thunderstorms moving slowly and rotating over the same eastern sections of the Hill Country and I-35 corridor most of Saturday.

Forecasters said the erratic nature of the clusters' movements makes it hard to pinpoint where the heaviest showers will fall, so residents are advised to keep up to date with weather forecasts.

A flash flood watch was in effect for all of the Hill Country, including devastated Kerr County, and Bexar and surrounding counties, until 10 p.m. Saturday.

Through Saturday night, an additional 1 to 3 inches of rain is possible in the watch area and up to 5 inches in isolated spots.

While western sections of the Hill Country, including Kerr County, were spared early this Saturday from the worst of the rainfall, the rains could return later on because of afternoon heating and existing ground moisture.

Rain remained in the forecast for the San Antonio area through Sunday,

Around 8,500 CPS Energy customers were without power at 2 p.m. Saturday. Most were in northern Bexar County around Timberwood Park, south of Bulverde, and around Smithson Valley.