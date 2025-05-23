Friday storms cause San Antonio area damage, hot holiday weekend ahead

Sign up for TPR Today , Texas Public Radio's newsletter that brings our top stories to your inbox each morning.

Some area residents were left picking up debris after sunrise Friday morning after strong thunderstorms, packing gusty winds and some hail blew through overnight.

CPS Energy reports more than 6,000 customers were left without power in the San Antonio area in the immediate wake of the storm, but by midday Friday most saw their electricity restored.

The National Weather Service reports 54-mile-per-hour wind gusts were recorded at the New Braunfels airport before 4 a.m. Friday morning.

No hail damage was reported in the Alamo City, but some vehicles were dinged up around the Martindale area, east of San Marcos. High winds flipped some planes at a San Marcos area airport.

Three-inch hail was recorded at the LBJ State Park, near Stonewall, 70 miles northwest of San Antonio. Golf ball-sized hail was reported near the VA Medical Center at Kerrville.

Half-an-inch to an inch of rain fell across Bexar County. Northernmost sections of the Hill Country recorded two or three inches in some spots.

Memorial Day weekend will be partly sunny and hot for the most part with highs in the 90s. Daytime heating could help produce showers or thunderstorms on Monday afternoon, but the morning hours should be rain-free for Memorial Day ceremonies.

The best chance for showers will be Monday night as a cold front pushes through. About half the region is expected to see some rain on Monday night.

There are slight to moderate rain chances in the forecast each day next week. Highs will be around 90 for most of the coming week.