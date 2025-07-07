© 2025 Texas Public Radio
KCTI-AM/FM is off-air due to damage from a lightning strike. We are working to restore service as quickly as possible.

Flood watch in effect until 7 p.m. Monday for San Antonio and the Hill Country

Texas Public Radio | By Brian Kirkpatrick
Published July 7, 2025 at 10:49 AM CDT
NWS San Antonio

Tropical moisture continued to generate rain showers and thunderstorms over San Antonio and the Hill Country on Monday.

A flood watch remained in effect until 7 p.m. on Monday for counties just east and west of I-35, including Bexar, and all of the Hill Country, including Kerr County.

These tropical-related storms tend to swirl repeatedly over the same areas, resulting in heavy rain. Pinpointing exactly where they'll drop the most rain has proven difficult for days now, forecasters said.

The National Weather Service reported another two to four inches could fall in the watch area on Monday. But as much as 10 inches could rain down on some spots on Monday.

There was a 50% chance of showers for the Kerrville area on Monday and a minor chance of showers for San Antonio on Monday and Tuesday.

With the ground already saturated by a foot or more of rain in some locations, flash flooding can occur quickly, especially at low water crossings. Monday afternoon commuters in the watch area will need to use caution.

Most drownings during these events occur in vehicles at flooded low water crossings, the weather service advised.

Forecasters said an upper-level trough was expected to push into Texas from the Gulf of Mexico on Tuesday. The trough will create a weather pattern that will give the Hill Country and San Antonio more of a chance to dry out.

Forecasters said some daytime heating could result in more isolated showers for the rest of the work week.

