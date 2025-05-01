New program offers a rebate to San Antonio residents to hold off on summer planting

Sign up for TPR Today , Texas Public Radio's newsletter that brings our top stories to your inbox each morning.

The San Antonio Water System (SAWS) launched a new program that pays residents to pause summer planting.

The "Pause. Prep. Plant" program asks homeowners to prep a planting bed on a section of struggling lawn and then wait to plant in the fall. In return, they'll receive a $25 rebate, along with several coupons in the fall.

In a statement, SAWS said this will help save water and allow plants time to establish their roots before the heat of next summer.

The SAWS website also offered these instructions:



Select a 200 square foot section of struggling lawn to convert to a planting bed.

Apply for our WaterSaver Landscape Coupon by June 20. Applications submitted afterwards will not be eligible for this limited time offer.

Cut grass super close to the ground.

Put down a layer of newspaper and cardboard.

Apply 2 inches of mulch over the cardboard.

Submit photos of your prepped bed by July 1.

If you complete the beds and upload photos by July 1, SAWS will credit $25 per coupon to your SAWS account in August. Then in September we’ll send your $125 coupons to buy plants for the new bed!

For more details and requirements, click here.

Despite the recent rounds of rainfall, the San Antonio region is still enduring severe drought conditions. This summer may only intensify those conditions.