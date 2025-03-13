Substation explosion at Texas Tech causes power outages, evacuation on campus

Emergency officials are reporting an underground fire and explosion at a power substation as the cause of multiple power outages and evacuations on the Texas Tech University campus.

No injuries have been reported as of Wednesday night, according to officials with Lubbock Fire Rescue.

Officials at Texas Tech University first issued notice of multiple power outages on campus just after 7 p.m. Lubbock Fire Rescue units responded at this time to a reported gas leak at the 900 block of Boston Avenue.

Around 30 minutes later, it was reported that the Engineering Key was being evacuated for a “gas odor.”

Students on campus reported seeing large plumes of smoke and green flames from manholes near the Engineering Key. Lubbock Fire Rescue later confirmed that “active fire and smoke” was seen issuing from multiple manholes on campus.

Later reports confirmed the power outages as “widespread,” affecting the university and the Texas Tech University Health Sciences Center.

The TTUHSC campus asked students and staff to vacate its Lubbock campus at 8:35 p.m.

The Texas Tech library announced at 9:15 p.m. that it was closed “due to the ongoing situation.”

Olivia O'Rand / KTTZ Police, Fire, and State Troopers respond to reports of gas leaks, smoke, and flames on campus after a substation explosion Wednesday night.

Texas Tech announced just before 10:15 p.m. that the campus will be closed on Thursday, March 13, and Friday, March 14. Spring break, which was initially scheduled to begin Monday, will now begin “immediately,” as the power on campus will be shut down to begin repairs.

Students, faculty and staff have been advised to work remotely, and students in campus residence halls have not yet been evacuated and are encouraged to stay in place until Thursday morning. Students in need of assistance or alternate accommodations have been provided contact with university staff.

In a statement late Wednesday night, university President Lawrence Schovanec said campus infrastructure is being “thoroughly investigated” as power is brought back on line.

In the meantime, officials are asking the public to avoid the campus.

While the power outages also impacted the broadcast signal for KTTZ PBS TV channels and NPR at 89.1FM, digital stream signals are still available at radio.kttz.org and PBS/NPR streaming platforms.

This is a developing story.

