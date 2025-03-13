Pacific cold front could stir up wildfires and dust this weekend in San Antonio region

Sign up for TPR Today , Texas Public Radio's newsletter that brings our top stories to your inbox each morning.

The National Weather Service issued a Red Flag Warning for gusty winds and low humidity from noon to 9 p.m. Friday.

A Fire Weather Watch has also been issued for gusty winds and low humidity from Saturday afternoon through Saturday evening.

A Pacific cold front was expected to blow into the San Antonio area as early as Friday, increasing the chance of wildfires and patchy dust storms.

On Friday, west to northwest winds of 15 to 25 miles per hour and gusts up to 35 mph were expected. For Saturday, northwest winds of 20 to 30 miles per hour and gusts up to 45 mph were also expected.

Humidities as low as 5 to 15% will come with the cold front.

"Any fires that develop will rapidly increase in size and intensity, move quickly, and be very difficult to control," read a statement from the weather service.

Winds will decrease on Sunday. The front will not trigger any showers for drought-stricken South Texas and the Hill Country.

After unseasonably hot days in the 90s to end this week, highs will drop into the upper 70s or lower 80s for the weekend. Early morning lows will be in the 50s or upper 40s.

The next cold front is expected on Tuesday night or Wednesday morning, which should keep highs in the 80s for a while.