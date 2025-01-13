There is now twice as much to love about the Enchanted Rock State Natural Area

The Texas Hill Country will now be twice as enchanting. The Texas Parks and Wildlife Department this month doubled the size of the Enchanted Rock State Natural Area.

The Texas Parks & Wildlife Department spent $43 million to add more than 3,000 acres to the Enchanted Rock State Natural Area in Llano County. That purchase doubled the amount of publicly available land at one of the state’s most popular state parks.

Funding came from a $1billion endowment that voters overwhelmingly approved in November 2023.

The newly acquired property had been used mainly for private hunting but will now become an extension of Enchanted Rock. The land will also help conserve the night sky and viewshed in a rapidly developing area of the state.

An opening date for the new property was not yet announced.

Enchanted Rock State Park attracts an estimated 250,000 to 300,000 visitors annually. Its popularity stems from its scenic beauty, recreational opportunities, and proximity to major cities like Austin and San Antonio. Because of high demand, visitors are often encouraged to make reservations in advance, especially on weekends and holidays.

Enchanted Rock State Park, located in the Hill Country near Fredericksburg, is known for its massive pink granite dome that rises 425 feet above the surrounding landscape and covers 640 acres. The site has a rich history that combines geological significance, Indigenous traditions, and modern conservation efforts.

For thousands of years, Native American tribes, including the Tonkawa, Apache, and Comanche, lived in the area and regarded Enchanted Rock as a sacred site. They believed it was imbued with spiritual power, leading to its name. Stories and legends about the rock include tales of spirits, magical happenings, and eerie sounds, which early European settlers also reported.

The dome is part of a larger batholith, a subterranean igneous rock formation, and is estimated to be more than 1 billion years old. It is one of the oldest exposed rock formations in North America.

In the 1700s, Spanish explorers passed through the area, but the rock’s cultural significance remained primarily with Indigenous peoples.

In the 19th century, Anglo settlers arrived, and Enchanted Rock became a site of exploration and lore.

Efforts to preserve the site began in the mid-20th century. The land was privately owned before being acquired by the Nature Conservancy in the 1970s and later transferred to the Texas Parks & Wildlife Department in 1978.

Enchanted Rock was designated as a state natural area and opened to the public in 1984. It became a popular destination for hiking, rock climbing, and stargazing.