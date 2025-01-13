Another blast of cold Arctic air headed to San Antonio this weekend

The weather this week for the San Antonio area will be more seasonal but changes are coming again soon.

The National Weather Service reported another bitter cold arctic cold front will push into the Alamo City on Sunday.

Highs this week will gradually warm from the 50s into the 60s by week's end. Forecasters said half the area could see some light rain accumulations on Tuesday night and Wednesday, mostly south of U.S. 90 and west of U.S. 281.

Lows in the upper 30s are likely around San Antonio at sunrise on Tuesday. Morning lows will warm into the 40s by the week's end.

San Antonians will need to prepare themselves again for bitter cold after Arctic cold front pushes through this Sunday.

The weather service said a week of hard freezes in the morning are expected to follow. Forecasters are also eyeballing the potential for frozen precipitation to enter the mix early next week.

San Antonians who are not fans of wet and cold weather can take heart in the Weather Prediction Center's long term forecast for winter.

January, February, and March are all expected to be warmer than usual with below average rainfall totals.

San Antonio definitely could use rain, however. as a years-long drought continues to dry up waterways and keep residents under water restrictions.

Gusty winds associated with these Arctic cold fronts also increase the risk of wildfires due to existing low humidities and dry conditions.