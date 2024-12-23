Texas is seeing an increase in feral hog sightings

Texas communities have seen an increase in feral hog sightings on city property.

John Davis, conservation program manager for Kyle's Parks and Recreation Department, said most sightings reported in the last several months are in the Plum Creek watershed on the east side of town.

Feral hogs are an invasive species and have been a problem in Texas for decades, he said, and there won't be a permanent solution anytime soon.

" There's there's an old adage that's tongue in cheek. It says there are two kinds of property in Texas. Those that have hogs and those that will," Davis said.

The hogs can damage the local environment, and their waste can impact water quality. City staff said they're working to address the issue locally by setting traps. If you see a trap, Davis said, don't go near it.

"Hogs can be dangerous, even in a trap," he said. "If a person is standing up against that metal trap, they could still get injured."

If you encounter a feral hog, the city recommended the following in a post shared on X, the social media network known formerly as Twitter:

"Stay a safe distance away: Feral hogs can be aggressive if they feel threatened or nursing mothers are protecting their young. Keep a safe distance and avoid approaching or feeding them."

"Avoid confrontation: If you encounter a feral hog, remain calm and back away slowly. Do not attempt to chase, corner, or provoke the animal."



To discourage the hogs from entering residential areas, Davis recommends securing trash bags and bins that can be food sources. Any sightings can be reported to the Kyle Parks and Recreation Department.

Copyright 2024 KUT 90.5