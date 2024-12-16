Strong cold front to drop early morning lows by 20 degrees in San Antonio midweek

A strong cold front is expected to blow into San Antonio on Wednesday, dropping early morning lows by 20 degrees.

The National Weather Service reports it may trigger some showers as it pushes through. Around one-third of the region could see some rain by Wednesday afternoon.

Winds will be gusty up to 25 miles per hour on Tuesday and Wednesday.

After highs in the 70s through Wednesday, local residents can expect highs in the 60s from the rest of the week and into the weekend.

But the biggest impact will be sunrise temperatures in the 40s from Thursday through Saturday mornings, all closer to seasonal temperatures expected this time of year.

Forecasters said another cool front is expected early next week but its impact on San Antonio may be minimal. If the current weather trend continues, Christmas week will likely be spring-like.

San Antonio has never had a white Christmas, according to weather records that date back to the 1880s.