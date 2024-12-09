First freezing weather coming to San Antonio area early Wednesday morning

The first freezing weather of the season is coming to the San Antonio area, according to the National Weather Service.

A cold front is expected to arrive in the Hill Country before midnight Monday night. In San Antonio, it will drop the daytime high on Tuesday by 20 degrees to around 60.

But it's the early morning lows that will drop to near freezing inside the city and to freezing on its outskirts. The low on Wednesday morning at San Antonio International Airport will be around 35 just before sunrise. It will be around 36 degrees about the same time Thursday.

It appears most of the freezing temperatures are more likely for suburban cities around San Antonio on Thursday morning.

Winds will be gusty at times, between 20 and 30 miles per hour, from Tuesday through Thursday.

The cold front will be a dry one and not trigger any showers.

Little more than 23 inches of rain has fallen at the airport all year, a rainfall deficit of nearly eight inches for an average year.

Bexar County commissioners are expected to take up a ban on the roadside sales of some fireworks during their Tuesday meeting. Bexar County Fire Marshal Chris Lopez worries there is a risk of wildfires during New Year's Eve celebrations.

The ban under consideration would target rockets with sticks and missiles with fins, the two mostly likely types of fireworks to spark a wildfire should they land in dry vegetation.