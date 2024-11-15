San Antonio area may see rain by Sunday night; Hill Country temperatures could dip into 30s next week

A surge of moisture is expected to push into South Texas from the Gulf of Mexico on Sunday. In combination with a trough over northern Mexico, it could trigger showers along and east of I-35 on Sunday.

A cold front is also expected to push into the San Antonio area by Sunday morning.

The National Weather Service reported the best chances for rain for San Antonio could be between midnight Sunday and noon on Monday.

More than half the region was expected to receive rain during that time frame.

Forecasters said while there could be some pockets of heavy rain, the cold front will likely move through fast, reducing the chances of flooding.

Highs look to be the coolest on Wednesday, around 70 in San Antonio.

Lows early Thursday morning will be in the 30s and 40s by sunrise, with the coldest temperatures in the Hill Country, where forecasters said low lying areas could briefly even see freezing temperatures.