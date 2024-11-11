© 2024 Texas Public Radio
Drought forces closure of last public boat ramp on Canyon Lake

Texas Public Radio | By Brian Kirkpatrick
Published November 11, 2024 at 4:53 PM CST
Picture of Canyon Lake
Blake McKinney/Getty Images
/
iStockphoto
Picture of Canyon Lake

A lingering drought has forced the closure of the last remaining public boat ramp on Canyon Lake.

Ramp 18 in Canyon Park no longer safely reaches the water line for boats to be launched.

The Water-Oriented Recreation District (WORD) recently reported the closure.

"As of October 30th, the lake level is at 882.42 and there is less than 14 feet of concrete ramp remaining with a severe drop off at the end," read a statement from WORD. "At this time, we have made the difficult decision to close the ramp completely effective November 1st, as we do not believe it will be safe to use for launching any watercraft. If the lake rises this fall/winter, we will absolutely consider re-opening the ramp for public use."

Map of public Canyon Lake boat ramps
Texas Parks & Wildlife Department
Map of public Canyon Lake boat ramps

Extreme drought conditions cover the lake area, along with most of Comal, Bandera, Bexar, Kendall, and Medina counties, according to the U.S. Drought Monitor, and are among the worst drought conditions anywhere in the nation.

Canyon Lake Park is now closed too, as part of its normal end of the season schedule.

WORD reports the drive through Christmas Light Display, Lone Star Light Show, will be open starting on Black Friday.

Brian Kirkpatrick
