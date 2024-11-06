A new cold front to arrive in San Antonio; Rafael churns into the Gulf of Mexico

Potential rainmakers could give San Antonio a one-two punch of rain this week and next.

The National Weather Service reported a cold front will start pushing into South Texas on Friday afternoon. Temperatures will not be impacted very much, but the cold front will trigger showers for San Antonio on its approach and as it passes through.

Rain could be falling on San Antonio by the end of the morning rush hour on Thursday. More than half of the region should see some rain of a quarter of an inch or more by Thursday night.

Friday appears to be rainy with showers and thunderstorms on and off from the morning rush hour through very early Saturday morning.

The weekend appears to be mostly sunny and mild with highs in the upper 70s or lower 80s and wake- up temperatures near 60.

By Sunday, another potential rainmaker for South Texas could be in the central Gulf of Mexico. Hurricane Rafael is expected to weaken into a tropical storm as it moves into the region. As of Wednesday, Rafael was still too far out to determine its full impact, if any, on the region.

South Texas and the Hill Country are both in dire need of rain as waterways dry up and landscape watering restrictions continue.

Bexar County and some nearby counties have some of the worst drought conditions in the U.S., according to the U.S. Drought Monitor.