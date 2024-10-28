© 2024 Texas Public Radio
Real. Reliable. Texas Public Radio.
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

San Antonio River Authority begins vegetation removal efforts along the Mission Reach

Texas Public Radio | By Marian Navarro
Published October 28, 2024 at 11:46 AM CDT
Courtesy photo
/
San Antonio River Authority

The San Antonio River Authority workers on Monday began removing excess woody vegetation along the Mission Reach.

The stem density removal initiative aims to maintain the integrity of the original tree canopy while eliminating so-called “volunteer” trees and shrubs that encroach on a stretch of the San Antonio River.

These saplings grow independently from a seed rather than being planted intentionally and can interfere with flood protection.

Work is being conducted in three areas along the Mission Reach, including South of Confluence Park to Alamo Road, South of Hot Wells, and South of Espada Park.

“To protect the Mission Reach and ensure its continued vitality for both human and wildlife, we’re removing excess vegetation,” Tommy Mitchell, manager of Watershed and Park Operations for the River Authority, said in a press release. “This is crucial for maintaining healthy water flow, promoting a diverse tree canopy, and ultimately safeguarding our communities from flooding.”

The River Authority said it will use the most up-to-date floodplain maps, software, and evaluations to review the vegetation zones and update stem density values.

Trail access will be intermittently impacted during the removal process. Trail closure signage and a full map are available here.

All vegetation removed by the River Authority will be used to enhance grassland restoration. Tree roots will be left in place to help stabilize riverbanks.

Work is expected to continue through January 2025.

TPR was founded by and is supported by our community. If you value our commitment to the highest standards of responsible journalism and are able to do so, please consider making your gift of support today.
Tags
Environment & Natural Resources Top StoriesTPRSan Antonio RiverMission Reach
Marian Navarro
marian@tpr.org
See stories by Marian Navarro