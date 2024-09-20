© 2024 Texas Public Radio
Photos: San Antonio celebrates Park(ing) Day on Houston Street

Texas Public Radio | By Steve Short,
Brian Kirkpatrick
Published September 20, 2024 at 3:04 PM CDT
Park(ing) Day banner welcomes visitors to parking spaces turned green spaces along Houston Street downtown on Sept. 9, 2024
Gabriella Alcorta Solorio
/
TPR
Park(ing) Day banner welcomes visitors to parking spaces turned green spaces along Houston Street downtown on Sept. 9, 2024.

Friday was Park(ing) Day in San Antonio and around the world. Houston Street was blocked off between Main and Laredo on Friday for the downtown event.

Centro San Antonio explained that Park(ing) Day began in 2005 when a San Francisco-based art studio, dedicated to environmental projects, set up a park for two hours in a metered space.

Since then, the event has spread, with temporary parks popping up in 162 cities and 35 countries. Metered parking spaces around the world are transformed into an oasis of activation and environmentally friendly innovations by citizens, small businesses, nonprofits, and local governments.

The event is designed to help visitors think greener and cleaner when it comes to the environment.

Check out the slideshow below to see how San Antonio celebrated the day with food, music, shopping and educational presentations.

1 of 11  — 1.JPG
2 of 11  — 5.JPG
3 of 11  — 2.JPG
4 of 11  — 9.JPG
Member of Odd Fellas BC (TX)
5 of 11  — 3.JPG
Member of Odd Fellas BC (TX)
6 of 11  — 4.png
7 of 11  — 6.JPG
8 of 11  — 7.JPG
9 of 11  — 8.JPG
10 of 11  — 10.JPG
11 of 11  — 11.JPG

Environment & Natural Resources TPRTop StoriesPark(ing) Day
Steve Short
Brian Kirkpatrick
