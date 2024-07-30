Federal Aviation Administration releases draft environmental assessment for more SpaceX launches

The Federal Aviation Administration released this week its Draft Tiered Environmental Assessment for a proposal that could drastically increase the number of SpaceX launches a year.

Under the proposal, SpaceX would be allowed to launch and land its Starship and Super Heavy Vehicle at the Boca Chica launch site up to 25 times per year.

SpaceX has launched four times from the South Texas site and is waiting to make its fifth orbital launch.

SpaceX must obtain a new or license modification from the FAA in order to land and launch the vehicles at a higher rate.

A 2022 Programmatic Environmental Assessment examined the potential for significant environmental impacts from Starship and Super Heavy launch operations. It evaluated impacts like air quality, climate, noise-compatible land use, and more.

"The FAA has concluded that the modification of SpaceX's existing vehicle operator license for Starship/Super Heavy operations conforms to the prior environmental documentation, consistent with the data contained in the 2022 PEA, that there are no significant environmental changes," the assessment said in the conclusion.

Several environmental and indigenous groups have been urging the federal government to halt SpaceX launches due to environmental damage on federally protected lands surrounding the site.

The FAA is the lead agency on the draft assessment but will also coordinate with other federal agencies and consider feedback from the public.

Four in-person public meetings will be held next month in the Rio Grande Valley for residents to learn about the proposed plan and make comments.

They will be held on the following days:



Aug. 13: 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. & 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m., at the City of South Padre Island Convention Center, 7355 Padre Blvd, South Padre Island, TX 78597

Aug. 15: 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. & 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m., at the Port Isabel Event & Cultural Center, 309 E Railroad Ave, Port Isabel, TX 78578

A virtual public meeting will be held Aug. 20 from 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. Registration is required.

The public comment period for the draft will close on Aug. 29.

Click here to view the FAA's draft assessment.