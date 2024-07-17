Weak cold fronts may bring lower temperatures, rain to San Antonio and the Hill Country next week

A weak cold front will push into San Antonio late Thursday night, possibly triggering some isolated rain and storms.

But forecasters said another weak cold front next week may be the one that will give San Antonians and Hill Country residents a bit of a reprieve from this mostly hot and dry July.

The front could move in sometime between late Sunday or early Monday. It too could help trigger some rain, including some heavier showers over the Hill Country. Nearly half the region, including San Antonio, could see rain each day this Friday and Sunday and again on Monday and Tuesday of next week.

It's the temperatures, however, that will be the biggest difference. Daytime highs in the mid to upper 80s are expected on Tuesday through Friday of next week in San Antonio. Sunrise temperatures will be in the 70s all next week.

Brian Kirkpatrick / TPR A Luby's sign at Loop 1604 and Bandera Road last year said it all about the city's hottest summer ever.

This summer overall has been fairly tolerable for a city accustomed to heat, especially compared to the previous two back-to-back record hot summers that racked up dozens of days of temperatures of 100 degrees or more. Fortunately, such days this summer have been much less frequent.

Cooler temperatures also reduce the need for water to keep lawns from turning brown.

San Antonio remains under Stage 3 water restrictions, which allows once a week watering by automatic sprinkler between 5 a.m. and 10 a.m. and 9 p.m. to midnight. An individual's watering day is based on street address.