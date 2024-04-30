Farm burning south of the border sends smoke over San Antonio

If you spot haze above downtown San Antonio this week it is related to seasonal farm burning in Mexico, the Yucatan Peninsula, and Central America, according to the Texas Commission on Environmental Quality.

Farmers burn away old crops to clear land for spring planting this time of year.

The state agency's air quality forecast for San Antonio this week reported the smoke could push the city's air quality range into the lower end of the "moderate" range.

While the air quality level is considered acceptable for most, those unusually sensitive to air pollution should spend more times indoors this week.

Anyone traveling to deep South Texas or South Padre Island this week could see worse conditions. Air quality in those areas could dip into the "unhealthy for sensitive groups" range.

Under those conditions, people with serious health issues, including lung and heart ailments, should remain indoors.