San Antonio has better than 50-50 shot at showers on Thursday but severe storm risk is low

The National Weather Service reports there is a better than a 50-50 shot that the San Antonio area could see rain on Thursday.

As of Tuesday afternoon, the best rain chances appeared to be from after midnight early Thursday morning until at least mid-afternoon on Thursday.

A warm front will push to the north across the area on Wednesday to help trigger the showers.

The chance of more severe weather was mostly likely east of I-35 or along U.S. 281 to the north, but overall chances of hail, damaging winds, or tornadoes is marginal, forecasters said.

After a of couple days of unseasonably cool daytime highs, temperatures will push toward 80 again starting Thursday, or about 15 degrees higher than those forecast for Tuesday.

The area remains in drought conditions, and the Edwards Aquifer would need to rise another 20 feet and stay there for 10 days before water restrictions could be lifted.

San Antonians may only water once a week by automated sprinkler based on their street address, but they can hand water with a hose anytime.

San Antonio International Airport has recorded more than eight inches of rain since the start of the year, a surplus of more than three inches when compared to year-to-date averages.