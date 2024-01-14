San Antonio under winter weather, wind chill advisory; MLK March delayed by an hour

The National Weather Service has issued a winter weather advisory and a wind chill advisory for the San Antonio area in effect from 6 p.m. Sunday until 12 p.m. on Monday.

Forecasters are expecting to see freezing precipitation.

“We're expecting to see at least scattered areas of freezing rain and drizzle across the area continuing overnight, when we could start to see some of those light ice accumulations on elevated roads and surfaces," said Brandon Gale with the Austin/San Antonio National Weather Service.

The arctic blast has delayed San Antonio's Martin Luther King Jr. March.

The march was originally scheduled to start at 10 a.m. on Monday, but in an abundance of caution due to the precipitation and freezing cold weather, it will now kick off at 11 a.m. Those who are marching are invited to arrive at the march’s starting point at MLK academy on MLK Drive starting at 10 a.m.

MLK march organizers and city officials are strongly encouraging all marchers to wear multiple layers of clothing—including a hat and gloves. Those driving to the march are advised to check road conditions before leaving home.

You can check the latest road conditions at drivetexas.org.

A few days ago, the Electric Reliability Council of Texas (ERCOT) said they expect grid conditions to be normal during this period of wintry weather.

But grid projections show tight supply and demand periods on Monday and Tuesday.

ERCOT has issued a Conservation Appeal for Monday, Jan. 15, from 6 – 10 a.m.

This is a developing story. Check back here for updates.

