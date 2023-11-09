San Antonio City Council approves $31M for largest municipal solar project in Texas

Get TPR's best stories of the day and a jump start to the weekend with the 321 Newsletter — straight to your inbox every day. Sign up for it here.

The San Antonio City Council on Thursday approved the largest of its kind municipal solar project.

The nearly $31 million project will result in the installation of roof top, parking, and park canopy solar photovoltaic systems at 42 city facilities.

The newly approved services agreement with San Antonio-based Big Sun Solar will also make progress towards the city's 2040 goal of zero net energy for all municipal buildings.

The projected electricity generated annually from the 42 sites is expected to offset an estimated 11% of the city’s electricity consumption from its buildings.

In addition, 23 of the installations will be parking canopies that will power on-site municipal operations and provide shade and hail protection to people and vehicles.

It will also be a job creator. Big Sun Solar reports more than 15 full-time jobs will be dedicated to the project.

“Today’s vote was a big win for San Antonio," Mayor Ron Nirenberg said. "The project will reduce the amount of electricity that the city takes from the grid and sets a national example for innovative approaches to reducing carbon emissions and ensuring a healthier future for our community.”

Solar installations will begin in the spring of 2024, with an anticipated completion in the fall of 2026.

Another benefit of the massive project is the shade the solar canopies will create over parks and community centers.