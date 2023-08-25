SAWS to temporarily cut service of chronic offenders of water restrictions

Get TPR's best stories of the day and a jump start to the weekend with the 321 Newsletter — straight to your inbox every day. Sign up for it here.

The San Antonio Water System plans to temporarily cut service to customers who are chronic offenders of the water restrictions.

This new penalty is in addition to over 6,000 citations SAWS has issued to their customers for violating restrictions.

Karen Guz is the vice president of water conservation for SAWS. In an interview with TPR's "The Source," she said the municipally owned utility was prepared to take additional action against customers who aren’t cutting back on their water usage.

“There are a couple properties out there that we’ve given them a citation, we’ve communicated with them, and we’re not seeing a change. We’re preparing to let them know that another tool we have in ordinance is discontinuing service,” she said.

News Concern growing about region's future water needs This super-hot summer has been a significant drain on the water levels in the Edwards Aquifer. With all the fast growth and development, the drought-stricken San Antonio-Austin mega-metro may eventually face a water crisis. Across the region, natural springs are drying up due to extreme heat, persistent drought, and ever-growing demand for water. What can be done today to protest tomorrow’s water? Listen • 48:50

Guz said that customers would be able to continue their service by signing a document that says they will make a corrective action. If there is another violation, water will be turned off for at least two weeks.

“This is for landscape, irrigation properties where we have already tried the citation and communication, and haven’t gotten a result. I’m happy to say this is not a huge number of properties,” she explained.

This is the first time that SAWS will cut service for repeat offenders.

“With the heat we are seeing, it seems to be a new problem. A few are resistant to following the rules,” Guz explained.

SAWS customers are currently in Stage 2 restrictions. Hand-held watering is allowed any time of day.

Landscape watering is allowed once a week from 7:00-11:00 a.m and 7:00-11:00 p.m. on designated watering days.

“This is a severe drought. We’ve got most people doing what we’re asking them to do," she said. "We need to get those few that are not on board to fix the problem.”