San Antonio launches wild hog mitigation program in park system

Get TPR's best stories of the day and a jump start to the weekend with the 321 Newsletter — straight to your inbox every day. Sign up for it here.

The City of San Antonio this month launched one of its largest ever wild hog mitigation programs to protect the public and the environment.

The mitigation is now focused on city parks.

The city could spend up to $175,000 over the next couple of years to remove hogs from city parks.

LMR Trappers will capture and remove the hogs, which will be exterminated and processed for their meat. Proceeds from the processed meat will benefit the San Antonio Food Bank.

The city council approved the whole operation this month.

A persistent long drought has wild hogs moving into suburban areas looking for vegetation to eat and for water to drink and wallow in.

Brian Kirkpatrick / Texas Public Radio The Medina River flowing through the natural area helps attract wild hogs

Gilbert Martinez is the nature preserve officer for the city's Medina River Natural Area on the far South Side, near Palo Alto Road and Loop 410.

He said the hogs are damaging the natural area.

"Wallowing through our wetlands, disturbing soils. Yes, the impact on the natural ecosystem and natural landscape is tremendous." he said.

Brian Kirkpatrick / Texas Public Radio Gilbert Martinez, a nature preserve officer at the Medina River Natural area, points to a river embankment torn up by wild hogs

Martinez said wild hogs are very adaptable and can even find stuff to eat during a drought.

"They eat whatever is available. So, we haven't had a lot of rain in the last couple of months. They're eating prickly pear cactus. They're eating mesquite pods," he said.

While hogs are usually most active late at night or early in the morning. No scary encounters between human and hog have been reported in the park, nor hog attacks on humans. But Martinez suggested visitors use the buddy system on the trails whenever they visit.

Brian Kirkpatrick / Texas Public Radio Martinez gave Texas Public Radio a tour of the Medina River Natural Area on Aug. 17, 2023

"We always suggest people come out here and jog in pairs or come out in pairs," he said. "If they happen to encounter hogs or any wildlife, give them their space, kind of walk back. Don't take your eyes off them. Try to make noise, spook and get away from that situation."

Wild hogs can be dangerous if they are cornered, or if a sow is protecting piglets.

The Texas Department of Parks and Wildlife reported hogs in the state number about 3 million.

Spanish explorers brought hogs into the U.S. as a food source, beginning in Florida in the 1500s. Those that escaped their pins rapidly spread and grew wild.