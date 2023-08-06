Crews make good progress on Oak Grove Fire overnight in Hays County

The Oak Grove Fire near the 200 block of Oak Grove Road in Hays County has burned approximately 400 acres and is 30% contained, as of late Sunday morning, according to the Texas A&M Forest Service.

Walter Flocke with the Texas A&M Forest Service said crews made good progress overnight and all evacuees have returned home.

"One important note is that the forward progression has stopped," he said. "But definitely a full day ahead of crews mitigating the perimeters of this fire."

The site of the fire was staffed Sunday with five dozers, 15 fire engines, a 20-person hand crew and National Guard helicopters.

Hays County has updated its Temporary Flight Restriction (TFR) after a drone was found in the airspace above the fire last night.

Flocke said people flying near wildfires can pose a threat to firefighting aircraft and crews and will be prosecuted.

"If a drone or aircraft flies into that area, it means firefighting aircraft cannot work," he said.

The National Weather Service has extended its Red Flag Warning into Sunday. That means a combination of strong winds, low humidity and warm temperatures can cause developing fires to spread rapidly and get out of control.

The NWS says most wildfires are caused by humans, so it's important for people to follow burn bans. Hays County has been under a ban on outdoor burning since July 11th. The weather service recommends the following for everyday wildfire prevention:

Have a clear 10-foot radius around campfires, burning brush, etc.

Never leave fires unattended and always properly extinguish them

Use grills/smokers on gravel or paved surfaces

Never toss lit cigarettes on the ground

Maintain vehicle brakes and tires and secure tow chains to avoid dragging and creating sparks



The cause of the Oak Grove Fire is still under investigation.

This is a developing story. Check back for details.

