Saharan dust returns, reducing air quality and rain chances

Get TPR's best stories of the day and a jump start to the weekend with the 321 Newsletter — straight to your inbox every day. Sign up for it here.

Saharan dust began blowing over South Texas again this week, but the highest concentrations are expected Wednesday through Friday, according to the Texas Commission on Environmental Quality.

A dust forecast map for Wednesday from NASA's Global Modeling and Assimilation Office showed heavy concentrations of dust in red over western Africa and the coast.

But moderate to light amounts were shown over the Gulf of Mexico and much of South, Central, and West Texas.

The plume of dust is expected to increase its coverage area over Texas through at least Friday.

Forecasters said the dust can interfere with rain chances and can increase various health risks for vulnerable individuals, such as the elderly and those with pre-existing conditions such as asthma, chronic bronchitis, and allergies. The dust itself can carry allergens.

The TCEQ reports San Antonio's air quality will dip into the lowest end of the moderate category.

The National Weather Service has given San Antonio a zero chance of rain through at least this weekend as it continues to battle 100 plus temperatures.

San Antonio Fire Chief Charles Hood told TPR on Monday the heat is driving up calls for medical assistance and helping to spark grass fires.

"Our heat calls have gone up. Another thing — please don't throw your cigarette butts out on the side of the road because those grass fires our very dangerous for us and just another call we're going to have to respond on," the chief said.

Hood said the department has been sending backup units to battle fires for most of this summer. The backup units can share the workload of suppressing fires and reduce firefighter fatigue on hot days.