CPS Energy to end coal generation, turns to energy blend to power San Antonio through 2030

CPS Energy's Board of Trustees voted 4-1 on Monday on a new portfolio to power San Antonio into the future.

The San Antonio-based utility will implement Portfolio 2, which uses a blend of gas, solar, wind and energy storage. It also adds quick-start generation to increase reliability.

The plan will shut down the Spruce 1 coal plant in 2028 and covert generation at the Spruce 2 plant to gas by 2027.

"This path will accelerate our progress toward carbon neutrality by shifting permanently away from coal," Mayor Ron Nirenberg said. "It culminates a months-long process by the Rate Advisory Committee (RAC). The plan is community informed and supported and will result in greater flexibility and cleaner air."

While the plan meets the 2030 target to ensure reliable, affordable and sustainable energy, it does not meet the 2040 threshold.

The board considered nine different portfolios that each looked at how different generation sources would impact climate resiliency, affordability, and sustainability.

The planning process also considered existing generation assets, customer bill impact, and projected growth in San Antonio.

The results of a customer survey found that top preferences included system reliability, climate resiliency, and affordability.

CPS Energy's RAC recommended Portfolio 2 to the board last month.

The City of San Antonio enacted the Climate Action and Adaptation Plan in 2019, which has a goal to achieve carbon neutrality by 2050.

Exponential community growth is expected to require an additional 115 megawatts per year.