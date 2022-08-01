Coming soon: Season 2 of 'The Disconnect,' our podcast about the Texas power grid

In February 2021, days-long blackouts in Texas left millions of people shivering in the dark. Hundreds died. And it exposed the failures of the only independent power grid in the continental U.S.

More than a year later, the lights have stayed on, but problems persist. Extreme heat this summer is again raising fears of rolling blackouts.

So, how has the Texas grid changed? And how has it changed how people think about this infrastructure that used to be invisible to them?

KUT's Mose Buchele explores those questions in season two of The Disconnect: Power, Politics and the Texas Blackout.

The Disconnect Season 2 is a project of The Texas Newsroom, the collaboration among NPR and the public radio stations in the state. It received support from FRONTLINE’s Local Journalism Initiative.

