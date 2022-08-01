© 2020 Texas Public Radio
Real. Reliable. Texas Public Radio.
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Environment

Coming soon: Season 2 of 'The Disconnect,' our podcast about the Texas power grid

KUT 90.5 | By Matt Largey
Published August 1, 2022 at 12:13 PM CDT
The Austin Energy Decker Creek Power Station natural gas plant in far east Austin.
Gabriel C. Pérez
/
KUT
The Austin Energy Decker Creek Power Station natural gas plant in far east Austin.

In February 2021, days-long blackouts in Texas left millions of people shivering in the dark. Hundreds died. And it exposed the failures of the only independent power grid in the continental U.S.

More than a year later, the lights have stayed on, but problems persist. Extreme heat this summer is again raising fears of rolling blackouts.

So, how has the Texas grid changed? And how has it changed how people think about this infrastructure that used to be invisible to them?

KUT's Mose Buchele explores those questions in season two of The Disconnect: Power, Politics and the Texas Blackout.

Coming in August.

Listen to the trailer below and subscribe here.

The Disconnect Season 2 is a project of The Texas Newsroom, the collaboration among NPR and the public radio stations in the state. It received support from FRONTLINE’s Local Journalism Initiative.

Copyright 2022 KUT 90.5

Environment
Matt Largey
Matt has been a reporter at KUT off and on since 2006. He came to Austin from Boston, then went back for a while--but couldn't stand to be away--so he came back to Austin. Matt grew up in Maine (but hates lobster), and while it might sound hard to believe, he thinks Maine and Texas are remarkably similar.
See stories by Matt Largey