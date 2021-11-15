Here are 4 ways to prepare your home for winter weather

February's deadly winter storm left millions in the dark during lengthy power outages and caused widespread property damage. Here are some ways to prepare your home ahead of cold winter weather.

As many Texans learned in February, pipes can fall victim to freezing temperatures.

Leaving faucets dripping in your house or apartment can prevent pipes from bursting amid freezing temperatures.

If a pipe bursts in your home, it's good to know what your insurance will cover. Now is a good time to review your home or renters insurance policy, in case you need to file a claim.

In the wake of February's winter storm, organizations like Lone Star Legal Aid offered assistance to Texans whose insurance claims were denied.

As temperatures drop, many North Texans will be powering up their heaters for the first time in months. Dallas Fire-Rescue L t . Anthony Jacobs says it's important to make sure your smoke and carbon monoxide detectors have fresh batteries.

"It's legitimately the number one way to protect a life in a fire situation," Jacobs said.

If you are a Dallas resident, Dallas Fire-Rescue can assist with smoke detector installations in your house for free. They can also contact your apartment complex to ensure smoke detectors are up to code.

Space heaters can be an affordable solution for those without central heating. They're also involved in about 80% of home heating fire deaths a year, according to the Texas Department of Insurance.

Jacobs encourages people to keep space heaters at a safe distance, at least three feet from anything flammable. He also recommends inspecting heaters before use, and plugging them directly into power outlets instead of extension cords.

