Flood Warning Issued Until 7:30 p.m. For Portion of Bexar County

The National Weather Service has issued a flood watch for Bexar and Atascosa, Guadalupe, and Wilson Counties until 7 p.m. tonight.

De Witt, Gonzales, Karnes, and Lavaca counties to the east are also under the same watch.

Forecasters said up to three inches of rain is possible, and isolated amounts up to five inches are possible in the watch area.

The National Weather Service in Austin/San Antonio has also issued a * Flash Flood Warning for... Northwestern Atascosa County in south central Texas... Southwestern Bexar County in south central Texas... * Until 730 PM CDT. * At 425 PM CDT, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing heavy rain across the warned area. Between 1 and 4 inches of rain have fallen. Additional rainfall amounts up to 3 inches are possible in the warned area as more bands of showers move into the warned area from the south. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly.

Already saturated areas will see flash flooding. Low water crossings can flood quickly. The NWS reports most deaths in "flash flood alley" from San Antonio to Austin occur when motorists attempt to cross a flooded road.

A flash flood warning continues for the San Antonio River downstream from San Antonio. The river at Goliad is expected to crest well above flood stage on Sunday at 33 feet, flooding sites in Goliad State Park and cutting off livestock.

Flood warnings have also been posted for the Guadalupe River. It is expected to crest on Sunday night in Victoria, possibly cutting off access to some homes near Club Westener and threatening the old town area.

Flood warnings have also been posted for a number of creeks and rivers southeast of San Antonio and in Coastal Bend counties, including Wharton and Nueces counties.

Over the past five days, much of Bexar County saw at least two to three inches of rain, but totals ran higher in some spots. Rainfall of up to eight to 10 inches fell in counties to the southeast. Coastal counties saw even higher amounts.

Rain was likely through tonight for San Antonio, but chances drop on Saturday. Sunday and early next week are partly sunny and drier.

TPR was founded by and is supported by our community. If you value our commitment to the highest standards of responsible journalism and are able to do so, please consider making your gift of support today.

