Bexar County Battles Mosquitoes After Rainy Months

Bexar County crews are cranking up chemical foggers mounted on the backs of pickup trucks to kill mosquitoes in unincorporated areas.

The chemical used to kill mosquitoes is environmentally-friendly and does not harm other animals.

Mosquitoes like to breed where ever water is left standing. And there is plenty of water standing after more than 1 foot of rain fell in May and early June.

"We all know we've had a big rainy season this year so our population is going to be a little bit more, even though we have been out there proactive trying to larvicide since March, mosquitoes are still going to hatch," said Rodrigo Soliz, Bexar County Public Works Assistant Superintendent.

The county's battle against mosquitoes consists of a continuous cycle of monitoring, preventive treatment, response to reports and tracking.

The Texas Department of Health and Human Services performs weekly tests on mosquitoes in local traps to determine if they carry the West Nile or Zika viruses that can cause illness and on rare occasions death. According to the latest reports from the state, the county is free of both West Nile and Zika, but mosquito bites are still a pain at backyard barbeques and other social gatherings now on the rise again as the coronavirus pandemic wanes.

County officials said they can't battle the buzzing pests alone and urged residents to:

Use insect repellent containing DEET, Picaridin, or oil of lemon eucalyptus

Dress in long sleeves and long pants when outside

Stay indoors at dusk and dawn when mosquitoes are most active

Drain standing water where mosquitoes breed (common breeding sites include old tires, flowerpots, and clogged rain gutters)

Use air conditioning or window/door screens.

Citizens in unincorporated areas can call their nearest Public Works Service Center to report increased mosquito activity. Crews will respond and treat the area if warranted.

Additional information can be found at https://www.bexar.org/mosquito .

