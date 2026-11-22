This fall the University of Texas at San Antonio officially moved its College of Education and Human Development into its new home at the Downtown Campus, now known as the Buena Vista District, marking the first time the entire college will be housed under one building.

“I think this college in particular has a deep commitment to supporting these local communities,” said Dean Mario Torres at the celebration last week. “We believe in access, we believe in social mobility and we believe that this university, this college, may be an access point for communities that have been excluded by distance.”

The move is part of a long-term vision to expand UT San Antonio’s presence in the city’s downtown. So far there are four campuses, including the Buena Vista District just west of I-10, San Pedro I and San Pedro II, located just down the road on Dolorosa Street, and the Southwest Campus a few miles north near the city’s Central Library.

UT San Antonio President Taylor Eighmy has been candid about his vision of shaping the university’s future as they aspire to be a top 20 public research university.

“The core role of an anchor institution is about being embedded in the downtown fabric and helping to shape the future of the city,” Eighmy said in a September interview.

The college of education, known as COEHD, started the semester in this new home, moving its entire faculty, staff and students to the Durango Building located in the Buena Vista District. In the fall 2025, COEHD enrolled nearly 1,700 total students, including undergraduates and graduate students.

More recently, the college absorbed the former Race and Gender Department, which includes African American Studies, Mexican American Studies and Women’s, Gender and Sexuality Studies. These academic departments are also now housed inside the Durango Building.

The college of education now includes seven undergraduate degree programs, 16 masters degree programs, five doctorate programs and 13 certificate programs.

These first few months have been an adjustment period, Torres said, with university officials working to bring full services to the Buena Vista campus.

UT San Antonio’s main campus and the Buena Vista district sit 15 miles apart, so transportation was key, Torres said at the celebration last week.

The university offers a bus service called Roadrunner Express, which uses VIA Route 93 to take students between the main and downtown campuses, a shuttle that connects students to the growing Downtown Campus including the most recent additions San Pedro I and II, and the Southwest Campus.

The university also partnered with VIA for free, unlimited bus rides through the city, on-demand rideshares and paratransit services.

“There’s a plan over the next year [or so] to work on creating equitable access to resources for our UTSA students here in the Downtown campuses,” Torres said. “Student support services that were only available on the main campus are now available here.”

The student service center is now located at Room 2.202 in the Durango Building.

During the formal celebration of the move, the college’s officials hosted an open house in which guests could tour each of the Durango Building’s five floors and see where each department is located.

Staff greeted visitors, offered snacks and information about the college’s offerings such as student ambassador and peer mentoring program located at the Student Success Center, free counseling for adults and children at the Sarabia Family Counseling Center, and an equipment and software loaner program through the Student Resources department.

Torres said having this physical location in the city’s West Side is one way to signal to the community that they are working to bridge access gaps.

“I don’t say this lightly… what we can be could transcend our core work as professors,” Torres said. “[Our work is] more than just preparing future leaders, educators and professionals. We as a college embrace the role of catalyzing economic mobility, workforce development, civic engagement and community transformation.”

The San Antonio Report partners with Open Campus on higher education coverage.

This article first appeared in the San Antonio Report.