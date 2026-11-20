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About 200,000 property owners in Bexar County will soon be receiving corrected property tax bills.

Their original bills were sent out in October under the assumption that school finance measures in the Northside, San Antonio, East Central and South San Antonio Independent School Districts would pass in November.

Bexar County Tax Assessor-Collector Albert Uresti said around 10,000 property owners will be sent refunds because they’ve already paid their property taxes.

“The average for the Northside school district will be about $48, but throughout the county the average refund will be about $35,” Uresti said. “Some will be less; some will be more.”

Despite the need to send out corrected bills, Uresti said neither the school districts nor his office made a mistake.

School boards are required to adopt the higher tax rate as part of the procedure of putting them on the ballot, and Uresti said he is required to calculate taxes based on the currently adopted rate when he sends out bills.

“We inform the school districts that’s what we're going to do, and we inform them that if the bonds fail, that there's going to be some cost to the school districts because we have to send out new statements,” Uresti said.

Property tax bills are due at the end of January, and theoretically the assessor-collector’s office could wait to send bills out until after the November elections. But Uresti said he always sends out property tax bills in October to give homeowners more bill payment options.

“We try to send them out in the first week, but it's always the first or second week of (October) every year. We've been doing that for my 14 years that I've been in office,” Uresti said. “Because we have the only 10-month payment plan in the state of Texas, that plan starts in October. So, we want to get our statements out as soon as we can, so that our senior citizens can participate in that program.”

Bexar County has a 10-month payment plan that starts in October and a half-payment plan that is due November 30.

Uresti said the four school districts will reimburse his office for the cost of mailing out the corrected bills. Although he didn’t have a cost estimate yet for the mailers, he said it cost East Central about $20,000 last year.

This election was East Central’s third failed attempt to pass a Voter-Approval Tax Rate Election. Northside, SAISD and South San also had Voter-Approval Tax Rate Elections, or VATREs, on the November ballot this year to increase revenue for things like teacher salaries and student programs.

Northside and SAISD also had several bond propositions to raise money for renovations and infrastructure needs.

All school finance measures proposed by all four Bexar County school districts failed this year.

Mostly flat state funding, skyrocketing costs for fuel and other expenses and lost revenue from declining enrollment have left school districts across Texas struggling to balance their budgets in recent years.

That’s left school districts increasingly turning to VATREs in recent years. VATREs are the only local lever Texas school districts have to increase revenue for daily operations in a state where school funding levels are almost entirely dictated by state lawmakers.

But VATRE elections have been a tough sell in Bexar County and many places across the state. Five San Antonio-area school districts held VATRE elections in 2025, too. All but one failed.

Comal ISD also had bond propositions fail this year. Schertz-Cibolo-Universal City’s second attempt for a VATRE passed. But both districts are located primarily in other counties and Uresti said his office doesn’t handle their property tax bills.

The 200,000 Bexar County owners who will be receiving corrected bills all own their properties outright. Uresti said homeowners with mortgages won’t notice a difference because mortgage companies don’t pull tax bills to pay them until December.

Uresti said corrected electronic statements will be posted before November 30 and paper corrections will be mailed around December 1.

Officials with Northside, SAISD, East Central and South San all corroborated Uresti’s explanation of the need to send out corrected statements.

“Texas law requires school districts holding a November VATRE to adopt the tax rate prior to the election. If it doesn’t pass, the Board must go back and re-adopt the previous rate, leaving the district to foot the bill for reissuing corrected tax statements,” Northside spokesman Barry Perz said in an email. “This impacts every Texas school district in that situation, not just Northside ISD. Our Board is contemplating adding it to our district's legislative priorities in hopes that state lawmakers will address the process during the 90th Legislative Session that begins in January.”

“We budgeted for (the VATRE) not passing,” South San Superintendent Saul Hinojosa said. “So, the effect will be minimal.”

The bigger challenge for South San now, Hinojosa said, was deciding how to handle the roof leaks and deferred HVAC maintenance the district was hoping to address with the revenue South San would have received if the VATRE passed. South San is now considering closing up to five of its 13 schools.