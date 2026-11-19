At a Saturday morning program at the San Antonio Public Library's Mission Branch, children gather around tables, and assemble colorful pizzas using clay and tiny plastic utensils. Some children roll out pretend dough. Nearby, children experiment with water, blow bubbles and create tiny Play-Doh sculptures.

The children are playing. But they're also learning.

As they describe what they're making, talk with their parents and experiment with different materials, they're building vocabulary, practicing communication and developing the language skills that will eventually help them learn to read.

Yvette Benavides / TPR Little hands making a pretend pizza. Mission Branch Library's Little Read Wagon event.

That's the idea behind the Little Read Wagon, a San Antonio Public Library program that brings early literacy activities, books and family engagement opportunities into neighborhoods across the city.

The program focuses on children from birth to age 5, when language development is especially important. But its approach goes beyond teaching children to recognize letters or read words. It emphasizes the everyday interactions between children and adults that help build the foundation for literacy.

"Talking, singing, reading, writing, and playing — those are the five early literacy practices that we emphasize in all of our library programming for young children," said Cresencia Huff, the library's coordinator of children's services.

Play, she said, provides opportunities for children to practice all five.

"Talking is a very big part of it, and that's how children learn about language, how they build their vocabulary," Huff said.

Yvette Benavides / TPR The Little Read Wagon parked outside the Mission Branch Library in San Antonio.

At the Mission Branch event, the activities are intentionally open-ended. Children can decide how to use the materials, while parents and other caregivers have opportunities to participate, talk with them and follow their interests.

The goal is to make learning feel natural.

For parents, the activities can also offer ideas they might not otherwise have the materials or space to try at home.

Rexana Ruiz brought her three young sons to the program after following the Little Read Wagon on Facebook. Her family had attended library activities in the past and they return when events are scheduled near their home.

She appreciates the opportunity for her children to explore materials such as water tables, bubbles and Play-Doh.

"They love to explore different materials here," Ruiz said. "A lot of times at my house, we don't have an indoor water table, for example."

Ruiz, a former preschool teacher, watches how her sons use the materials and communicate during play.

She said she enjoys seeing them connect what they're doing with familiar experiences, including the foods they eat at home.

"They take all their experiences from home and they can make it here with all the different open-ended materials provided," she said.

Those interactions are part of what the library hopes to encourage. Children are not simply playing alongside adults. They're having opportunities to describe, ask questions, make connections and express their ideas.

David Martin Davies / TPR Little hands wash little, play dishes.

The library also wants families to continue those experiences after they leave the event.

“We get a book every single time we come,” she said.

Each family receives a book to take home, helping build a collection that children can revisit with their parents and caregivers.

For Ruiz's family, the books have become part of the experience. Her son Peter remembers where individual books came from, including the library programs where the family received them.

“Peter’s got a pretty good memory. He’ll always tell me where books at our house came from, so he’ll remember they come from the library,” said Ruiz.

Yvette Benavides / TPR Books on display at the Mission Branch Library from The Little Read Wagon.

Little Read Wagon manager Kristen Yourdon said giving families books is one of her favorite parts of the program.

"If you can't afford books — and let's be honest, not a lot of people can afford to buy a bunch of books for their kids — but you can give your kids the gift of language when you take them to the library and you check out a variety of books," Yourdon said.

She also sees the program as an opportunity to encourage families to make time for reading together.

One parent told her that after attending a Little Read Wagon event, the family began sitting down to read the book together rather than turning on the television or using screens when they returned home.

"Their children insisted that they sit down and read the book together," Yourdon said. "And so that makes my heart very happy to hear."

Supporting bilingual families

The program also recognizes that children develop language in different environments and that families bring different languages and cultural experiences to their children's early learning.

Library service specialist Melisa Hill said the Little Read Wagon makes an effort to offer books that reflect the diversity of the community.

That includes Spanish-language and bilingual books, as well as stories that introduce children to different traditions, celebrations and foods.

Among the books Hill highlighted were El Lugar Perfecto (The Perfect Place) and Ah! Samosas. Some books about festivals and food include recipes families can try together after reading.

"It's so vital, I think, for children to be able to identify with their world and see themselves in books," Hill said.

Yvette Benavides / TPR Melisa Hill is on the staff of the San Antonio Public Library. She specializes in early childhood education, family programming, and community outreach.



For Tania Aguirre, who has been bringing her children to the program for about three years, access to books and activities has been especially meaningful.

Spanish is the primary language spoken at home. Aguirre said she initially worried about teaching her children English incorrectly because Spanish is the language she speaks more fluently.

But as her children entered school and began learning English, she saw how quickly they picked it up. She also became more confident in the importance of continuing to speak Spanish at home.

She said she has seen her daughter develop Spanish reading and writing skills, too.

Aguirre believes the activities at the library reinforce what happens at home: children learn through play, imagination and interaction with the adults around them.

She particularly appreciates that the activities do not revolve around screens.

"They have very good ideas for games with simple things," she said. "So, you can play with them, invent things. So that way, you don't just arrive and sit down, but you're involved with them, and you're imagining."

Books have also helped her children understand experiences they might otherwise find unfamiliar or intimidating.

Before a dentist appointment, for example, Aguirre borrowed a book about visiting the dentist. Reading it together helped her children understand what to expect.

“For example, the first time I took them to the dentist, we came to the library,” said Aguirre in Spanish, "We got a book on how the dentist works. And it was completely … a very fluid experience, very beautiful. No fear, no nothing. They knew what to expect.”

Through books, she said, she can introduce her children to new situations and help them make sense of the world.

The Little Read Wagon: Bringing the library into neighborhoods

The Little Read Wagon has been operating since 2002. Its origins are connected to the Public Library Association's Every Child Ready to Read initiative, which draws on research about early literacy development.

Over time, the program has evolved from a more structured format into one that allows library staff to respond to the interests and needs of individual communities.

The wagon travels to schools, libraries, community centers and neighborhood parks. Staff prioritize areas of the city where residents may have fewer opportunities to access resources.

At neighborhood parks, staff can meet families who might not otherwise visit a library. They introduce the program, explain library services and invite families to attend activities at a nearby branch.

Yourdon recalled meeting a family at Kennedy Park and inviting them to a library event. The family eventually showed up.

“Yes, in fact, one of the families here today … they showed up!” said Yourdon.

For her, that connection is part of the program's value. A library can offer access to books and other resources, but families first need to know those opportunities exist and feel comfortable using them.

David Martin Davies / TPR Kristin Yourdon is a children's librarian and the manager of the Little Read Wagon for the San Antonio Public Library in San Antonio, Texas.

The program also makes an effort to listen to families through surveys, social media and informal conversations.

Huff said the library wants its programming to reflect the community it serves. That requires hearing directly from parents and caregivers about what works for them.

One of the most meaningful signs of the program's reach, she said, has been seeing families return across generations.

Huff remembers a grandmother who once brought her son to Little Read Wagon activities and later returned with a grandchild.

"It gives me goosebumps to think that that has been such a meaningful part of that family," she said.

The program meets families where they are

The library's approach is grounded in the idea that early literacy develops through repeated experiences, not a single activity or program.

Providing books, offering opportunities for play and helping parents understand the value of talking and reading with their children can all contribute to that foundation.

The program also faces a broader challenge: reaching families consistently and helping them sustain those interactions amid the demands of everyday life.

Yourdon said time is one of the biggest obstacles for families with young children. The program tries to give parents both the tools and the encouragement to make shared reading and play part of their routines.

“I think that’s one of the big deficits for families with young children,” said Yourdon. They just don’t have time. And so (we’re) encouraging them (to know) that it really does make a huge difference if you take the time to read a book together.”

Yvette Benavides / TPR Crescenica Huff, Coordinator of Children's Services with the San Antonio Public Library

For Huff, the work is about establishing positive relationships with books and reading from the beginning — where it's needed.

“We look carefully at things like area demographics, equity, where there might be a greater need for resources to support building literacy skills, and we also try to distribute our resources as far as we can get them in the community,” said Huff.

The library also wants children to have access to books they can identify with, books they can hold and revisit, and opportunities to see themselves as readers.

“The more (parents) are engaging with their children around books and other materials, the more positive those experiences are. That’s building a foundation for that child to love reading and to love that literate behavior and to see themselves as readers,” said Huff. “We work very hard to choose books that represent children so that they will see themselves in those books.”

The librarians want parents and caregivers to understand that they don't need elaborate materials or formal lessons to help children develop language.

“We want them to use the library and borrow all the books that they can — 50 at a time,” said Huff. Just having access to books is super important, and we don’t ever want people to have a barrier to access to books and other print material just because they might need to use their resources to purchase other things.”

A special trip to the library that becomes a routine can help create the building blocks of a child's literacy journey.

Learn more about Early Childhood Services from the San Antonio Public Library here.

This story is part of a Texas Public Radio series examining family literacy as a potential solution to San Antonio’s literacy challenges. Through the experiences of families, educators and local organizations, the reporting examines effective interventions, barriers to access and a closer look at programs showing promise for improving literacy outcomes across generations. Learn more at tpr.org/literacy

Support for the series comes from the Solutions Journalism Network, a nonprofit organization dedicated to rigorous and compelling reporting about responses to social problems.

