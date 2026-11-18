The San Antonio Independent School District board of trustees began accepting applications on Wednesday to fill the recently vacated District 6 seat after the resignation of Trustee Christina Martinez.

Martinez announced resignation, effective Nov. 16, during a board meeting Monday.

“Tonight I want to share a deeply personal decision,” Martinez said. “After almost 10 years of serving the students, families and communities of San Antonio ISD, I have made the decision to resign from the board of trustees.”

Holding back tears and with a breaking voice, Martinez thanked the board, the district’s educators, her family and the community for supporting her service.

“To our students, you have always been my reason for serving,” she said. “I hope you never stop demanding the education, the opportunities and the future you deserve.”

SAISD is the third-largest district in the region, with about 44,000 students enrolled.

The board is facing multiple challenges: a $23.2 million budget deficit; declining enrollment; restructuring under new Superintendent Adrian Bustillos; and failing schools that have brought up fears of a state intervention.

Martinez joined the board on April 10, 2017, and at the time she became the only trustee with children enrolled in the district, a moment Board President Alicia Sebastian recognized during her farewell message.

“Tonight is truly bittersweet as we recognize and celebrate your incredible service to the district,” said Sebastian. “You brought something special and incredibly important back to this district, [the] voice of the parent. And as a fellow woman of color I took tremendous pride in watching you lead, advocate and quite frankly, be a feisty force to be reckoned with.”

During her tenure, she served as board president for four years and was most recently vice president.

“You have been our accountability conscious,” said Trustee Ed Garza during the meeting. “Your word carries tremendous respect, and it will continue, in your new role, it will continue to have impact on our policy. So I look forward to working with you in a different capacity.”

While Martinez didn’t specify a reason for her resignation, she said during her message that leadership is not only about serving, but about knowing when to leave.

A month ago, Martinez took on the role of chief of staff and external partnerships with the San Antonio-based nonprofit organization Up Partnership. This position, she said, allows her to continue fighting for children’s futures and their education outcomes.

The board must now appoint a new trustee to represent District 6, which covers a northwest portion of the district bordering North East ISD. Within this district’s boundaries are four elementary schools, three academies, one middle school and one high school.

The district is now accepting applications to fill the unexpired term through May 1, 2027, with the application window remaining open until 4:30 p.m. Dec. 3.

Interested applicants must reside within the District 6 boundaries and can access the applications in person at the SAISD Administration Building, located at 514 W. Quincy Street, or on the district’s website.

The San Antonio Report partners with Open Campus on higher education coverage.

This story was first published in the San Antonio Report.