Enrollment in Texas public schools fell by more than 135,000 students this year, the largest single-year decline ever recorded in the state.

Texas Education Commissioner Mike Morath presented the preliminary data to the State Board of Education Wednesday, showing two years of steep decline.

Previously, the largest one-year fall was driven by the COVID-19 pandemic. From 2020 to 2021, enrollment fell by 122,000 students.

“This is a pattern that we have seen shake out across the country,” Morath said.

Preliminary Texas Education Agency data shared Wednesday shows the state has lost nearly 212,000 students over the past two years.

During the 2024-2025 school year Texas recorded a record high student enrollment of more than 5.5 million.

Morath – who’s expected to be replaced by Governor-elect Gina Hinojosa when his term ends in January – blamed low birthrates for much of the enrollment decline. Births dipped in 2020.

Meanwhile, the state’s overall population has grown. Education experts say immigration fears have also kept some students out of school, while other factors driving down enrollment include chronic absenteeism and more students moving to private or homeschooling options.

Texas is midway through its first year of vouchers, which pulled about 28,000 public school students into private schools, according to Houston Public Media.

In Texas, education funding follows students. Enrollment declines mean most districts across Texas have lost millions and millions of dollars.

About 66% of school districts reported student enrollment drops from 2024-25 to 2025-26 school years – but others, like Prosper and Princeton ISD, grew by as much as 14%, and are projected to keep adding students.

State data shows 85% of school-aged children in Texas are enrolled in public schools.

Before COVID and 3-4 years leading up to it, that percentage hovered around 89%, but hasn’t come close since.

Bill Zeeble is KERA’s education reporter. Got a tip? Email Bill at bzeeble@kera.org. You can follow him on X @bzeeble.

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