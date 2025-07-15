San Antonio ISD trustees approve land sale for Missions ballpark

Sign up for TPR Today , Texas Public Radio's newsletter that brings our top stories to your inbox each morning.

Trustees for the San Antonio Independent School District have officially agreed to sell the final piece of land needed for a new stadium for the Missions minor league baseball team.

The SAISD school board voted to approve the sale Monday night, seven months after they reached a tentative agreement for the purchase of 2.3 acres of district land off Camaron Street near Fox Tech High School.

SAISD became the center of discussions about the impact of the new stadium last fall after city and county officials reached agreements with the team’s ownership group.

SAISD trustees leveraged the land sale to obtain a new parking garage, land for a new school, and a commitment to affordable housing.

The district was previously using the land as a parking lot, and plans for the new stadium call for the demolition of the Soap Factory apartments, one of the few affordable apartment complexes in the area.

The resolution approved by the board Monday includes:



“The appointment of a district designee to the San Antonio Housing Trust and Foundation.”

“The county's commitment to adopt by December 31, 2025, a five-year plan of measurable affordable housing goals to be developed in consultation with the district.”

“The conveyance of land to the district for the district's ALA program expansion.”

“The conveyance of land to the district for a new parking garage near Fox Tech campus, including the construction, use, and eventually ownership of the new parking garage.

“Amendment to the Quincy Street parking garage lease to alleviate parking fees and to give the district more operational control of the garage.”

“Access and use of the new multi-purpose recreation and civic facility and ballpark for the district students and educational endeavors.”

The Missions baseball team is upgrading its stadium to comply with updated minor league standards. Residents opposed to the land sale are skeptical economic benefits of the stadium will extend to working-class San Antonians.