UT System Board of Regents names Jim Davis as interim president of UT Austin

The UT System Board of Regents named Jim Davis as the interim president of UT Austin on Wednesday. Davis currently serves as the university's senior vice president and chief operating officer. He previously served as a deputy attorney general under Ken Paxton.

“Jim Davis has consistently executed very effective and high-impact strategies to propel UT Austin’s rise," Board of Regents Chair Kevin Eltife said in a news release. "His depth of knowledge in optimizing how the university operates to best serve its students is critical at this time in higher education, and we appreciate his willingness to serve in this role."

Davis' appointment is effective immediately. He takes over from Jay Hartzell who announced his departure from UT Austin last month. Hartzell is moving on to become the president of Southern Methodist University. He was originally set to serve as president of UT Austin through May 31.

Eltife said Davis will address issues like infrastructure, deferred maintenance and making operations more efficient.

"So that we can make sure all dollars spent are going to support our students and our faculty," Eltife said during the meeting.

UT System Chancellor J.B. Milliken said Davis is the right leader for UT Austin.

“I am grateful for the leadership and support of Chairman Eltife, the Board of Regents and Chancellor Milliken, and I am honored by this opportunity to further serve our university,” Davis said in a statement.

KUT journalists are employees of the University of Texas, but UT has no editorial control over their reporting.

Copyright 2025 KUT 90.5