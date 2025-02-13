New report finds San Antonio schools improved their grad rates, college/career programs

Sign up for TPR Today , Texas Public Radio's newsletter that brings our top stories to your inbox each morning.

The Texas-based nonprofit Children at Risk unveiled its 2023-24 Texas public school rankings to help parents and educators better understand how local schools are performing.

The rankings found San Antonio schools made strides in increasing school graduation rates and in strengthening college and career programs.

Nadia Salibi, Children at Risk's chief impact officer, said the results reflected a state-wide trend: "Schools across every region of Texas are showing improvements, particularly in middle and high schools, with college readiness seeing the most progress."

She added: "What we see in the San Antonio area is that the schools have made strides in increasing school graduate rates and strengthening their college and career readiness programs."

The number of high-performing campuses in Texas serving low-income students — or Gold Ribbon schools — increased by 50% since last year.

However, only 17% of all low-income schools in Texas meet the high-quality threshold.

See the results here.