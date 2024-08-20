More than 1,000 students impacted by San Antonio ISD’s school closures have not returned for the new year

More than 1,000 students affected by the San Antonio Independent School District’s decision to close schools last year have not returned for the new school year.

In order to make better use of limited funding, SAISD trustees voted in November to permanently close 15 schools and merge or redesign five more. In March, district officials reported that 10% of the more than 5,200 students affected by the school closures had made the decision not to return.

But, a week into the new school year, 21% haven’t shown up to class.

SAISD’s Executive Director of Enrollment Diane Fernandez told trustees on Monday they’re still holding seats for about 300 students who didn’t confirm they weren’t returning.

“If they got a courtesy call from us, it's because, simply, we were letting them know school starts on Tuesday. ... We welcome you back, and it isn't until the no show process concludes that we will take them off of our rosters,” Fernandez said.

Out of the 1,116 who haven’t returned, 800 told the district not to expect them.

SAISD officials said the district also added about 4,600 new students to the district.

“A little over 2,000 of them are pre-K students,” Fernandez said. “Now, as a result of right sizing, we are pleased to say that all of the campuses have pre-K, so that has certainly increased interest in our families.”

Fernandez said Kindergarten and 9th grade also has a lot of students who are new to the district.

Board President Christina Martinez asked if most of the new ninth graders were enrolled in traditional high schools or choice schools.

Fernandez said most of them were attracted by magnet programs.

“Some of them [applied] to our Brack film and media. Some of them are to Fox Tech,” Fernandez said. “Some of them are also into our early college high schools.”

According to district officials, 42,828 students were enrolled in SAISD by the third day of the school year, a decrease of 691 students compared to the same day last year.