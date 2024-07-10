Several events in San Antonio offer free school supplies until Aug. 10

Families looking for free school supplies in San Antonio have more than a dozen fairs to choose from in the coming weeks. Churches, schools, and nonprofits are hosting fairs, and some school districts also provide supplies to their students.

Many of the fairs also offer other resources like vaccines, health screenings, haircuts and even free shoes. Some fairs require children to be present to get school supplies.

Click the links below to find out the times and resources available at the fairs.

Saturday, July 13

IDEA Brackenridge on the Southwest side has one of the first back-to-school fairs on Saturday, July 13. The event is free and open to the public.

IDEA Brackenridge

5555 Old Pearsall Rd. San Antonio, TX 78242

12-3 p.m.

Saturday, July 20

There will be at least four events: one at the Southeast Baptist Church, one at the San Antonio Food Bank hosted by KLRN, one at Hemisfair hosted by Families Empowered, and another at Alamo College’s Westside Education Center.

Southeast Baptist Church

2414 S. W.W. White Rd. San Antonio, TX 78222

9 a.m.-11 a.m.

San Antonio Food Bank/KLRN

5200 Historic Old Hwy 90, San Antonio, TX 78227

10 a.m.-1 p.m.

Hemisfair/Families Empowered

434 S. Alamo St, San Antonio, TX 78205

10 a.m.-12 p.m.

Alamo Colleges District Westside Education & Training Center/ Grace Pavilion Community Outreach

610 SW 41st St., San Antonio, TX 78237

10 a.m.-2 p.m.

Saturday, July 27

St. Matthew’s United Methodist Church is hosting a sensory-friendly fair. San Antonio College is also hosting a back-to-school fair.

St. Matthew’s United Methodist Church

2738 MacArthur View, San Antonio, TX 78217

11 a.m.-1 p.m.

San Antonio College

Loftin Student Center 402 W Dewey Pl, San Antonio, TX 78212

10 a.m.-2 p.m.

Saturday, Aug. 3

There will be at least five options: one at Trader’s Village, one at Harlandale ISD’s Memorial Stadium, one at United for Christ Fellowship, one at Empower House, and another at Monte Viejo Park.

Trader’s Village

9333 Southwest Loop 410 San Antonio, TX 78242

10 a.m.-1 p.m.

Harlandale ISD Memorial Stadium

1198 94th St, San Antonio, TX 78214

9 a.m.-11 a.m.

United for Christ Fellowship

658 Moursund Blvd, San Antonio, TX 78221

10 a.m.-2 p.m.

Empower House

801 N. Olive St., San Antonio, TX 78202

11 a.m.-1 p.m.

Monte Viejo Park

4011 Emory Oak Drive San Antonio, TX 78223

12 p.m.-3 p.m.

Wednesday, Aug. 7

South San Antonio ISD is hosting a back-to-school fair at South San High School and Aid the Silent is hosting a fair for students who are deaf or hard-of-hearing.

South San High School

7535 Barlite Blvd, San Antonio, TX 78224

1-4 p.m.

Aid the Silent

8126 Broadway, San Antonio, TX 78209

5 p.m.-8 p.m.

Saturday, Aug. 10

There’s one fair at Miller’s Pond, one at Rosedale Park, and the San Antonio City Council District 1 office is hosting another at Edison High School.

Edison High School/District 1

701 Santa Monica St., San Antonio, TX 78212

10 a.m.-1 p.m.

Miller’s Pond Community Center

6175 Pearsall Rd, San Antonio, TX 78242

11 a.m.-3 p.m.

Rosedale Park/Last Chance Ministries

303 Dartmouth St, San Antonio, TX 78237

12 p.m.-4 p.m.