Several events in San Antonio offer free school supplies until Aug. 10
Families looking for free school supplies in San Antonio have more than a dozen fairs to choose from in the coming weeks. Churches, schools, and nonprofits are hosting fairs, and some school districts also provide supplies to their students.
Many of the fairs also offer other resources like vaccines, health screenings, haircuts and even free shoes. Some fairs require children to be present to get school supplies.
Click the links below to find out the times and resources available at the fairs.
Saturday, July 13
IDEA Brackenridge on the Southwest side has one of the first back-to-school fairs on Saturday, July 13. The event is free and open to the public.
5555 Old Pearsall Rd. San Antonio, TX 78242
12-3 p.m.
Saturday, July 20
There will be at least four events: one at the Southeast Baptist Church, one at the San Antonio Food Bank hosted by KLRN, one at Hemisfair hosted by Families Empowered, and another at Alamo College’s Westside Education Center.
2414 S. W.W. White Rd. San Antonio, TX 78222
9 a.m.-11 a.m.
5200 Historic Old Hwy 90, San Antonio, TX 78227
10 a.m.-1 p.m.
434 S. Alamo St, San Antonio, TX 78205
10 a.m.-12 p.m.
Alamo Colleges District Westside Education & Training Center/ Grace Pavilion Community Outreach
610 SW 41st St., San Antonio, TX 78237
10 a.m.-2 p.m.
Saturday, July 27
St. Matthew’s United Methodist Church is hosting a sensory-friendly fair. San Antonio College is also hosting a back-to-school fair.
St. Matthew’s United Methodist Church
2738 MacArthur View, San Antonio, TX 78217
11 a.m.-1 p.m.
Loftin Student Center 402 W Dewey Pl, San Antonio, TX 78212
10 a.m.-2 p.m.
Saturday, Aug. 3
There will be at least five options: one at Trader’s Village, one at Harlandale ISD’s Memorial Stadium, one at United for Christ Fellowship, one at Empower House, and another at Monte Viejo Park.
9333 Southwest Loop 410 San Antonio, TX 78242
10 a.m.-1 p.m.
Harlandale ISD Memorial Stadium
1198 94th St, San Antonio, TX 78214
9 a.m.-11 a.m.
658 Moursund Blvd, San Antonio, TX 78221
10 a.m.-2 p.m.
801 N. Olive St., San Antonio, TX 78202
11 a.m.-1 p.m.
4011 Emory Oak Drive San Antonio, TX 78223
12 p.m.-3 p.m.
Wednesday, Aug. 7
South San Antonio ISD is hosting a back-to-school fair at South San High School and Aid the Silent is hosting a fair for students who are deaf or hard-of-hearing.
7535 Barlite Blvd, San Antonio, TX 78224
1-4 p.m.
8126 Broadway, San Antonio, TX 78209
5 p.m.-8 p.m.
Saturday, Aug. 10
There’s one fair at Miller’s Pond, one at Rosedale Park, and the San Antonio City Council District 1 office is hosting another at Edison High School.
701 Santa Monica St., San Antonio, TX 78212
10 a.m.-1 p.m.
Miller’s Pond Community Center
6175 Pearsall Rd, San Antonio, TX 78242
11 a.m.-3 p.m.
Rosedale Park/Last Chance Ministries
303 Dartmouth St, San Antonio, TX 78237
12 p.m.-4 p.m.