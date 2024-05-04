Moderates win decisive victory for control of North East ISD school board

The high-stakes — and high-dollar — trustee election for the North East Independent School District returned San Antonio’s second largest school district to a solid moderate board majority.

Voters gave decisive victories to all five moderate candidates on the ballot, ending a year of stalemates between three moderate and three conservative trustees, and likely bringing years of heated debate over culture war issues like masks, library books and curriculum down to a simmer.

The divided board was unable to agree on who to appoint to the board after their colleague Terri Williams died in August, requiring them to place her seat on the ballot alongside the four usual trustee races.

Conservatives would have only needed to win two of the five races in order to gain the board majority. Right-wing trustees already hold the only two seats not up for election this year.

Instead, even conservative incumbent trustee Steve Hilliard was unable to maintain his seat, winning just 35% of the vote against Terri Chidgey, who retired from NEISD in 2018 after decades with the district, including serving as the founding principal of Stone Oak Elementary.

Meet your new trustees

Single Member District 1 — Churchill High School cluster

Lisa Thompson, a former NEISD teacher and current “PTA mom,” won about 70% of the vote to represent the Churchill High School cluster.

Thompson said she was running for trustee because she’s proud of NEISD and was worried about the division on the board.

“I really love public education. I believe in it. It's kind of the great equalizer,” Thompson said in an interview before the election. “My priority is taking care of our children and taking care of our teachers and families. I want everybody to feel connected to their schools and engage with their schools.”

Long-serving moderate board member Sandy Hughey decided not to run for reelection this year, leaving the seat open.

Single Member District 2 — Roosevelt High School cluster

Tracie Shelton, a small-business owner and a manager at a cloud computing company, won around 58% of the vote in a three-way race against two conservative opponents.

Shelton said she decided to run for trustee because she saw she was needed.

“For me, this is 100% about: How do we build a future for these children,” Shelton said. “And our students, our children, deserve people that will sit and earnestly consider them — all of them — as they make decisions. The ones that look like them and the ones that don't.”

Single Member District 2 is an unexpired term left open after the death of Terri Williams and will be on the ballot again in two years.

Single Member District 4 — MacArthur High School cluster

David Beyer, a landscape architect, won about 69% of the vote to represent the MacArthur High School cluster.

Beyer was the only moderate NEISD incumbent running for reelection this year. He was appointed to the seat in 2019 and won his first election in 2020.

“We can get lost in a lot of things that you read on Facebook and you might see perpetuated in the news that become the big talking points. But there are very big things that we have to be careful of: budgets, keeping our teachers happy, making sure our students are graduating, going into careers, going into the military, going into college. Making sure that we're keeping property tax rates low."

Beyer said he wants the board to spend less time on controversial social issues and more time on things that enable student success.

Single Member District 5 — Johnson High School cluster

Melinda Cox, a “PTA mom,” NEISD volunteer and former Valero employee won around 54% of the vote in a three-way race against two conservative opponents.

She said she ran for trustee because she loves public education and was concerned that, in recent years, some board members seemed to have “agendas that weren't necessarily in the best interest of all the students.”

“I value diversity, and I'll sit on that board, and I will work for every single student,” Cox said. "I want to figure out ways somehow that we can continue to come up with initiatives to help teachers, encourage teachers, figure out ways to make them feel more appreciated and valued and treat them like the professionals they are.”

Shannon Grona, a long-serving moderate trustee and the current board president, decided not to run for reelection this year, leaving the seat open.

Single Member District 6 — Johnson High School cluster

Terri Chidgey, a retired NEISD principal and central office administrator, won about 64% of the vote to represent the Johnson High School cluster, defeating incumbent conservative trustee Steve Hilliard, who was first elected to the seat in 2020.

Chidgey said she ran for trustee because she did not see the same level of cordial respect on the board that she saw when she was an administrator.

““The last eight years of my career [at NEISD], I was required to sit in every board meeting, and they did not always agree, but they disagreed respectfully, and I just am not seeing that now,” Chidgey said in an interview before the election.

“I completely agree [that parents are the first educators of their children], but I also trust the experts,” Chidgey said. “I also want to validate teachers and honor teachers and listen to what teachers have to say and put teachers and parents in the same room to make quality decisions on behalf of children.”