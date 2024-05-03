North East ISD candidates; PACs spend big ahead of Saturday school board election

Saturday’s municipal election is particularly high stakes for the North East Independent School District, and the most recent campaign filings showed that candidates — and their donors — have put equally high levels of funding up in the hope of securing a win.

According to campaign finance documents, the 12 candidates vying for five open board seats have spent more than $66,000 combined. Political action committees backing NEISD candidates have spent more than $77,000.

The most recent campaign finance filings were due eight days before the election; final tallies won’t be available until after the results are in.

However, the totals available so far greatly exceeded the levels raised for previous NEISD school board elections. Between 2016 and 2018, four races were uncontested, and candidates were able to win without spending any money at all. Candidates in contested races in 2016 and 2020 raised $3,000 to $4,000 all-in.

This year’s fundraising surpassed even the elevated levels generated in 2022, when a wave of conservative political action committees popped up, helping to elect conservative school board members across the country, including two at NEISD.

In 2022, the newly-formed Parents United for Freedom PAC raised $19,000 for the NEISD election; so far this year the conservative PAC raised $48,000 and spent $47,000 to help elect the three candidates they’ve endorsed: incumbent Steve Hilliard and newcomers Dick “Raz” Rasmussen and Michael Gurwitz.

The Friends of the San Antonio Family Association, an older — and more old-school — conservative PAC, has also put big money in the NEISD election this year: $35,000 raised and $22,000 spent to get the word out about their endorsed candidates: Rhonda Rowland, Jack Hoyle and Chris Evans. SAFA has also published material in support of Steve Hilliard and Michael Gurwitz.

A brand-new PAC backing moderate NEISD candidates called the Bexar County Champions for Public Education has raised a more modest $14,000 this year. But moderate candidates have far outraised their conservative opponents in individual fundraising. Four of the five candidates endorsed by the Bexar County Champions for Public Education have raised more than $10,000. Terri Chidgey, who’s campaigning to represent the affluent Stone Oak area, raised $25,000.

Two of the conservative candidates backed by Parents United for Freedom have raised more standard amounts of around $5,000. Michael Gurwitz did not submit documents for the most recent deadline.

Candidates backed by the Friends of SAFA PAC have largely been financed through in-kind donations provided by the PAC. Chris Evans and Jack Hoyle both reported more than $7,000 in in-kind donations from SAFA; Rhonda Rowland has not submitted documents for the eight-day deadline.