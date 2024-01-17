SAISD closing all schools Thursday and Friday to assess every building for heating issues

San Antonio Independent School District canceled classes Wednesday morning for 30 schools due to ongoing issues with cold classrooms.

Amid this week's arctic cold front, the district opened all SAISD schools except Burbank High School on Tuesday following the Martin Luther King Jr. holiday.

The district said in a letter Monday that Burbank students and staff were asked not to report to school on Jan. 16 due to a required repair to get the school to room temperature.

The district said system failures — such as boilers that were slow to heat classrooms and water issues related to burst pipes — caused issues across several district schools Tuesday.

Superintendent Jaime Aquino said in a statement Tuesday that school leaders assembled students in the warmest areas of the building and provided bottled water and hot meals.

“(The) return to the classroom during this cold weather was not as successful as we had planned,” he said. “I regret that our preparations did not meet expectations.”

SAISD announced late Tuesday evening 20 schools would close on Jan. 17 for repairs. An additional eight schools were added to the full list of closures early Wednesday morning.

Parents and community members expressed frustration with the closures on social media, calling the district out for failing to keep schools warm — and for making decisions so last minute. Many said that all of the schools should have been closed.

“Do better, SAISD,” one said. “This is not a game,” said another in Spanish.

1 of 2 — Screenshot 2024-01-17 101241.png Comments on SAISD's Facebook page announcing district-wide closures on Jan. 17 due to heating issues. 2 of 2 — Screenshot 2024-01-17 101807.png Comments under SAISD's Facebook post announcing district-wide school closures Jan. 17 due to heating issues.

Campus administration, custodial staff, and child nutrition services still reported to the schools.

Parents were assured that absences will not be counted against students at these schools. Curbside lunch meals were provided for students from noon to 1 p.m.

The district said Wednesday afternoon that it would need to close all of its schools on Thursday and Friday to asses each building for hearing issues.

This is a developing story that will be updated.