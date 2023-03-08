Harlandale ISD will stay with a five-day school week

Harlandale ISD has decided against moving to a four-day school week next school year.

The South Side school district started exploring the idea in January. At the time, the district said holding classes four days a week could help with teacher recruitment and retention.

But after surveying families and staff, Harlandale Superintendent Gerardo Soto has decided against the change. He sent a letter to parents and employees notifying them the district would be staying with a traditional school calendar earlier this week.

The district is now considering closing four elementary schools to offset a $12 million budget deficit and reduce the need to hire more teachers amid the teacher shortage.

La Vernia ISD east of San Antonio voted to move to a four-day school week in February.

Representatives of both school districts discussed why they were considering the change on "The Source."

Several rural Texas school districts have adopted a four-day week, but Harlandale would have been one of the first urban districts to follow suit.

Opponents of the schedule change say it could make finding childcare difficult for parents and reduce access to school meals.