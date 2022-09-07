East Side media program to help lift students' voices

High schoolers today grew up with social media, but did they grow up knowing how best to utilize it?

That’s the goal of the new Eastside Youth Content Creators Program (EYCCP), where students will learn about film, content creation, and “how to make a business model out of what they’re doing as influencers,” said Samantha Najera, spokesperson for Alamo City Studios.

The free program is open to high school students. It is aimed at kids on the East Side but is open to all.

Students will learn writing, acting, directing, and editing, and they'll finish the six-week after school program with a short film and experience working with professional filmmakers on their resume.

Najera said the goal of the program is “to expose students who would not otherwise have those opportunities to really get them, those relationships, hands-on training.”

The EYCCP will also encourage students to tell their own stories and lift their voices, “as opposed to (just) dances and trendy things” online. “That’s something (District 2) Councilman (Jalen) McKee-Rodriguez was adamant about,” Najera added.

The program was approved earlier this summer by the City of San Antonio and the Tax Increment Reinvestment Zone.

Applications are now open for the program, which begins Sept. 12. Find more information at https://www.alamocitystudios.com/eyccp/.

